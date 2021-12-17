Shooting victim pronounced dead at Springfield hospital

Dec. 17—A local man who was shot Wednesday evening has died.

Gary Strodes, 30, died after he was admitted to the emergency room at Springfield Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his pelvic area, according to a city of Springfield press release.

There are no further details for public release at this time, the city said.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident, which remains under investigation, the press release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 937-324-7685.