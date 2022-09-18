Shooting victim saved after police apply tourniquet to his wound

Atlanta police said they helped to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Police arrived just after 10 a.m. to a shooting call on the 800 block of Neal St. NW. Upon arrival, police said they applied a tourniquet to the wound before he was transported to the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators within APD’s aggravated assault unit were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No information about the suspect was available from the police.

TRENDING STORIES:

This shooting took place just steps from where 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston was shot and killed by police during a botched drug raid on Nov. 21, 2006. Several officers involved in the incident were sent to prison.

Johnston’s home was recently transformed into a non-profit youth center.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: