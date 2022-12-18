Shooting victim shows up at Fresno hospital. Sheriff’s deputies work to learn more

A late-night shooting Saturday in west Fresno left a man with life-threatening injuries and sheriff’s deputies searching for additional information.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of North Cornelia Avenue, just south of West Olive Avenue. By the time they arrived, someone had taken the man who was shot to the hospital.

The man showed up Sunday just after midnight at Community Regional Medical Center, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. So far, investigators could not confirm the suspect’s age or identity.

Deputies were in the process of interviewing two other people who accompanied the man to the hospital.

No suspect information was available, authorities said.