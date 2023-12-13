Shooting victim in stable condition

Dec. 12—One man is in stable condition with a gunshot wound following an incident early Tuesday morning.

Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said the victim, 23-year-old Jacob Ginn, received a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was treated at Mosaic Life Care.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Penn Street, according to police officials.

Wilson said there are two unknown suspects in the incident at this time. He also said there was a search warrant executed at the scene of the crime at 1401 Penn St.

Police are still investigating.