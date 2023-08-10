Shooting victim in stable condition

Aug. 10—The victim of a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon is in stable condition as police continue to search for the person who pulled the trigger.

According to Sanford Police Maj. Vincent Frazer, the shooting victim has been identified as John Cecil McMillian Jr., 32, from Cameron. He sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was first taken to Central Carolina Hospital then life flighted to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.

The shooting took place at 1:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Fields Drive. Police did an extensive search of the area to try and find the shooter, but were unsuccessful.

Frazer said the investigation is ongoing and they have not made any arrests but are following up on leads.

Meanwhile residents in that area, especially in Gilmore Terrace Apartments are concerned and want things to change.

Kevin Williams, 17, has lived in that area for about a year and wishes he could go back to where he used to live before moving there.

"It was better where I was," he said. "There was no shooting, no fighting. It was peaceful where I was at."

Mercedes Hall, 33, has lived there for about a year as well and believes there are not enough activities for the youth to get involved in.

"They need to build something in the community to give them something to do," she said. "A lot of people can't afford the Boys and Girls Club."

Hall, Williams and others in the community said that despite the shooting incident that took place recently there is always a lot of "drama" going on in the neighborhood.

"There's always something going on over here," she said. "It's a mix of kids and adults."

Gilmore Terraces is made up of 70 duplex and single family units.

Symertee Richardson, 74, has lived in Gilmore Terrace for two years and said she heard about the incident but stays to herself and believes that's best for her.

"I'm the type of person who stays to myself," she said. "I don't get into nobody's business. I may sit on my porch now and then. I was on my porch when I saw the police out there the other day and brought myself in the house."

Frazer said a motive behind the shooting has not been established.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting contact the Sanford Police Department at 919-775-8268.