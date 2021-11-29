Shooting victim at Tacoma Mall was teenage boy, police say

Tacoma police are reviewing video footage from inside the Tacoma Mall after a shooting Friday night prompted hundreds to flee for safety or hide inside store rooms.

A 16-year-old boy shot and injured was listed in stable condition at a local hospital Monday. Police said it’s unknown whether the teen was the intended target, or if he was involved in an argument that prompted the shooting near the food court.

No one has been arrested.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Black Friday when hundreds of shoppers traditionally crowd into stores searching for holiday deals.

An off-duty sergeant called it in while two officers stationed at the mall for a special emphasis patrol tended to the victim. Witnesses reported hearing 2 to 14 shots.

Within minutes, 87 law enforcement officers from eight agencies descended on Tacoma Mall to evacuate shoppers and employees and search for the shooter. A small plane helped with the unsuccessful search.

The dispute that preceded the shooting was between at least two people. Shoppers reported hearing raised voices between two different groups before gunshots rang out, spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said.

Stores inside Tacoma Mall reopened for business Saturday morning.

Anyone with a photo or recording of the shooting or suspect is asked to call South Sound 911’s non-emergency line at 253-287-4455.