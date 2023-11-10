Shooting victim taken into custody after Atlanta police learn he is wanted in Tennessee

Atlanta police have arrested a shooting victim after they discovered he was wanted in Tennessee.

Authorities said at 1:16 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of a person shot on Marietta Street NW.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital, where he is now stable.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators said the victim was not shot on Marietta Street but had walked over to that location after being shot.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that they believe the victim was shot during an argument over drugs.

Police have not provided information regarding a possible suspect and area where they believe the shooting took place.

Drugs were also found on the victim when he was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim had an active warrant out of Tennessee for drug-related charges.

The victim is now in custody in Atlanta. It is unclear when he will be extradited to Tennessee.

