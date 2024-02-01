Police investigating shooting, kidnapping in Belmont

The Belmont Police Department is investigating a shooting-turned-kidnapping that occurred Wednesday night.

Police said they were dispatched to a home on Amberley Crossing Drive after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the scene, the victim told police that he had been shot and robbed while at his jewelry store on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

The victim said he was then kidnapped from the store and brought back to his home on Amberley Crossing Drive.

He said all four suspects were wearing ski masks at the time of the incident.

The victim was then taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center for treatment of a single gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the suspects left the area following the incident.

However, the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.

