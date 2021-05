May 26—A gunshot victim was taken Tuesday night to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police and medics were called around 8:15 p.m. to the 3700 block of West Third Street in Dayton on a report of a shooting.

A 911 caller reported that the man was shot in the arm and that she heard about four shots.

It's not clear whether anyone has been arrested.

