Shooting victim was Terre Haute South student

Jun. 10—Investigation continues into an overnight shooting that left a Terre Haute South Vigo High School student dead and police searching for persons of interest.

Mezmariah L. Wilson, 15, of Shelburn, died at an Indianapolis hospital where she was taken following the shooting in Carlisle in southern Sullivan County.

Wilson had just completed her freshman year at Terre Haute South, Superintendent Rob Haworth confirmed.

"We have opened up the school [South] from 2:30 to 4:30 today for students to have a place to remember and mourn," Haworth said. "It's such a tragic story. Our heart goes out to her family and friends. It's just a difficult situation all the way around."

Indiana State Police said a 911 call about midnight reported multiple gunshots fired at the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets in Carlisle.

The preliminary investigation shows a large gathering of two separate groups at the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets, where it was thought an altercation was going to occur. Police said an individual pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of the opposing group, resulting in Wilson being struck by gunfire.

Police arriving on the scene found Wilson and immediately gave medical aid.

Police said Wilson was taken from the scene to Sullivan County Community Hospital and then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where she died of injuries from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

ISP is continuing the investigation.

State police said the shooting is an isolated incident and they do not believe there is no threat to the general public.

ISP released an image of two persons of interest that came from a home security system in the area of the altercation.

Putnamville ISP detectives seek the public's assistance in identifying and locating two males. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnamville State Police Post at 800-225-8576 or 765-653-4114.

Assisting are Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, Knox County Sheriff's Department, Sullivan Police Department and Southwest School Corp. Police Department.