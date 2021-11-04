After shooting victim testifies, judge rules alleged Planet Fitness shooter stays in jail

Jose Chavez

LAS CRUCES - A man accused of shooting a woman at Planet Fitness will be held in jail on a judge's order.

Jose Daniel Chavez, 28, is charged with attempted murder after police say he walked into Planet Fitness on El Paseo Drive and shot a worker in the chest. The ruling comes after Chavez was found competent to stand trial earlier this week.

Police said that he was upset that Planet Fitness canceled his membership after managers said he violated gym rules.

The shooting victim testified Thursday morning that the Aug. 3 incident left her wounded both physically and mentally.

"I'm a whole new person and it's not a good new person," she said.

The woman told the court that she'd been working for Planet Fitness for about nine months prior to the shooting. She said that she was working the front on Aug. 3, greeting gym-goers as they came in for a morning workout.

When Chavez came into the facility, she said she didn't recognize him and had no previous encounters with Chavez. She told the court that she believed Chavez was most likely a member of the Planet Fitness on Telshor Boulevard.

"A lot of different members come to my gym to cancel their memberships," she said.

In the shooting's aftermath, the woman said she was hospitalized for a day. But the mental effects remain, she said. She testified Thursday that she still sees Chavez in her nightmares.

"I'm not who I use to be before the shooting," she said. "I miss myself. It's been really difficult."

After the shooting, the woman testified she sees Chavez's face in her nightmares and becomes frightened if she sees someone in public that resembles Chavez. The woman told the court that she was afraid Chavez would return to the gym to kill her or other employees if he were released.

"He will go back and try to do something else," she said.

During the same hearing, LCPD Det. Justin Lockridge told the court that he collected a security video from Planet Fitness that showed the whole incident. He said that the video showed Chavez walking into the gym, throwing his shoe and shooting the woman at the counter.

Between the eyewitness testimony and the collected surveillance video, prosecutor Nicholas Gilbert said that the evidence that Chavez was dangerous was clear and convincing.

"It was unprovoked, heinous, but appears to be planned," Gilbert said.

Gilbert then reminded the court of what police believed to be the shooting's motive; an intense rage targeted at Planet Fitness because of his alleged breaking of gym rules.

"We're talking about pretty basic simple rules here. I think that the court can reasonably anticipate that there is no way he's following court rules," Gilbert said.

But Lockridge's testimony brought forth another issue. After Lockridge discussed the evidence in the case, Chavez's public defender Jonathon Miller asked if Lockridge had any familiar relationships with court staff.

The detectives confirmed that he was related by marriage to Third Judicial District Judge Richard Jacquez's administrative assistant. Miller then asked that Jacquez recuse himself.

But Jacquez said that the marital relationship would not affect his judgment and did not recuse himself. Jacquez ultimately ruled that Chavez was dangerous and that no conditions of release would ensure the safety of the shooting victim or the community. He ruled that Chavez will stay in jail until his trial.

While the issue of competency had been settled earlier in the week, Miller said that he would be filing a motion to resurrect the issue.

"He clearly has some pretty severe mental health issues and we believe another evaluation, in regards to (Chavez's ability to intend to commit a crime), could be (a fact of relevance) of this case," Miller said.

