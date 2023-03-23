Shooting victim testifies in trial

Mar. 22—The victim of a June 2022 shooting at a Beckley apartment complex said he's "thankful to be alive" after a bullet went through his liver, lung and stomach and caused permanent damage.

Anthony Goard, 27, of Oak Hill, testified Wednesday in the trial of Andrew Miller, 32, of Beckley, who is accused of shooting him on June 2, 2022, at the Hargrove Apartments in Beckley.

Miller is facing charges of malicious wounding, two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Goard said the near-death experience changed him and is the reason he decided to testify against Miller.

"It was the worst place — just so much pain," Goard said when asked to describe his three-month stay at a Charleston hospital after being shot. "It really made me ... question my faith and everything — I'm not the same person. It changed me completely."

During day three of the trial before Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, Goard was asked by Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons to describe what it felt like to have a gun pointed at him.

"There ain't no words that I can put it into — it's unexplainable," Goard said.

He told Parsons that the bullet went through his liver, lung and stomach and caused long-term damage.

"Now I can only have one lung now ... I can barely, I can't even pick up my kid no more because of where (the bullet) went through," Goard said.

Goard testified Wednesday that he was staying at the Hargrove Apartments in June in an attempt to avoid check-ins at the Day Report Center in Fayette County over a domestic battery conviction.

On the afternoon of June 2, Goard said he went to the apartment of Andrew Miller and Niesha Dodson, where he and Dodson both smoked heroin in the kitchen of the apartment.

After he and Dodson had both smoked "one hit" of heroin, Goard said Miller entered the room and began arguing with him and then Dodson about the drugs and whether there was any heroin for him.

Story continues

Goard said Miller and Dodson then disappeared to the back of the apartment for a short while. When Miller returned, Goard said Miller had a gun which he pointed and then fired in his direction.

"... he pointed it back at me and it was like boom," Goard said.

In his cross-examination, Michael Froble, Miller's defense attorney, spent time highlighting Goard's criminal record as well as questioning Goard about the gun allegedly used by Miller to shoot him.

The prosecution had previously moved two guns of different calibers, a 9mm and a 45mm, into evidence, which were both shown to Goard.

Despite stating that he was shot with a 9mm gun, he identified the 45mm as the gun which Miller shot him with.

When pressed further by Parson as to whether Goard would be able to identify the caliber of a gun just by looking at them, Goard said he could not.

Goard's testimony regarding the two guns appeared to create confusion and shock on both sides including the judge.

"I think everybody in this room was surprised with Mr. Goard's testimony. I know that I was, and we have to roll with it," Kirkpatrick said. "... And that's what happens at trial. You have things that were unanticipated that occur. That's what's happened here."

Parson argued that Goard's testimony did not negate the charges.

"We have one gun that has been identified by the crime victim and we have another gun that has (Miller's) DNA on it," Parsons said. "So the statute in the indictment does not specify that the type and caliber of weapons be identified, just that it be a firearm or other deadly weapon."

Beckley City Police Detective Michael Deems, the lead investigator on the case, also testified Wednesday.

During Deems' testimony, Parsons played several surveillance videos from the Hargrove Apartments taken on the day of the shooting.

The videos showed Goard walking into Apartment 505, where Dodson and Miller were staying. A few minutes later, Goard is seen walking out of the apartment with his arm partly covering a large blood stain on the front of his shirt.

Next to leave the apartment is a man wearing gray and white Nike shoes with rolled-up jeans. Miller was later arrested wearing shoes matching this description.

A second male, identified as Jason Thompson, is also shown on surveillance video leaving Miller's apartment.

Deems said Thompson refused to speak to police and has since disappeared.

The prosecution rested its case just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The trial will resume Thursday morning with the jury being taken to the Hargrove Apartments where the shooting took place.

Froble said Miller has yet to decide whether he will testify in the case. If he doesn't, it's likely closing arguments will take place Thursday as well as jury deliberation.

Email: jmoore@register-herald.com