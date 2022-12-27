Shooting victim turns up at Taco Bell in Fresno, taken to hospital in stable condition

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives investigated a shooting Monday night in which the victim was struck at least one time and listed in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center.

FCSO deputies responded to a shots heard call around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Kenmore Drive and 11th Street.

The scene was clear, but a short time later Fresno Police responded to call about a shooting victim at the Taco Bell at Shields Avenue and First Street, a short distance away. The victim, a 21-year-old male, had been been shot in both shoulders, according to the FCSO and was transported to CRMC.

Deputies canvassed the crime scene and towed and stored the vehicle, a silver BMW, as evidence. The vehicle appeared to have been struck at least once in the front windshield.

It was not immediately known if the victim was the driver or a passenger, or if there was anyone else in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.