Shooting victim walks into Dayton Children’s Hospital; Police investigate

Police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into Dayton Children’s Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m. crews were notified of a gunshot wound victim that walked into the hospital.

According to Montgomery County dispatch, crews are out at Palasides Drive in Dayton investigating.

It is unknown the age of the victim or their condition.

