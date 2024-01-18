Shooting victim's ex-girlfriend takes stand in homicide trial

Derrick Perkins, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·4 min read

Jan. 18—The ex-girlfriend of the victim in last year's deadly shooting in a Whitefish extended-stay motel told jurors Wednesday that she was afraid of him in the moments before his death.

"I knew how irate and abusive he could get," testified Patricia Hawkins, the first witness called by defense attorney Amanda Gordon in Steven Justin Hedrick's deliberate homicide trial in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors alleged that Hedrick, 33, committed felony assault with a weapon when he intervened — armed with a handgun — in a disturbance involving Hawkins and her ex-boyfriend, Jeffery Brookshire, in the Local Monthly Lodgings in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2023. Brookshire's subsequent death after the gun went off in his face left Hedrick culpable of deliberate homicide, Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner argued in his opening statement Tuesday.

"You can't bring a gun to a fistfight," he said. "And even more so you can't bring a gun to a verbal argument."

Gordon, who opted to delay her opening statement, told jurors Wednesday that Hedrick acted in self-defense when he brought a gun with him while intervening in what witnesses have described as a drunken disturbance across the hall from his apartment. Montana law, she argued, allows individuals to draw a weapon to meet a threat.

"I want you to think about whether [Hedrick] wanted to attend a fight at all or whether that altercation brought itself to his door," Gordon said in a callback to Ahner's opening.

In the moments before Brookshire's death, he had parked himself in front of Hawkins' apartment, settling on the floor and kicking at her door, according to court documents and witness testimony. Although neighbors convinced him to leave, he returned after texting and phoning Hawkins, this time leaning against the door and knocking.

Surveillance footage taken of the shooting, shown to the jury several times during the trial, captures Hedrick opening his door from across the way. An arm extends out of the doorway, a gun at the end of it. Brookshire is shown lurching forward and wrapping his hands around the Ruger Blackhawk Hunter before his head snaps back and he collapses to the floor.

"... This was an incredibly rare case where we can show you what happened," Gordon told jurors. "We were actually able to show you what happened between those two men in the Locals motel a year ago."

The question at the heart of the case is whether Hedrick was justified in pulling a weapon on Brookshire. Detective Hunter Boll of the Whitefish Police Department, testifying about his investigation for the prosecution, noted that Hedrick could be seen on the surveillance footage double-checking that the gun was cocked before it went off.

He also testified that Hedrick never described himself as afraid of Brookshire, though Gordon in her cross-examination tried to draw the distinction that a threat need not spark fear.

Where Gordon sought to elicit descriptions of Brookshire's demeanor and behavior during the series of confrontations that night from witnesses, Ahner focused on what Hedrick would have known about Brookshire as he grabbed his gun and opened his door.

Hedrick, Ahner drew from witnesses, was unaware of the death threat Brookshire allegedly made over the phone to Hawkins that night. Brookshire had even come to Hedrick's aid in a previous fight with another tenant, marking one of their few interactions, according to witness testimony.

As to Brookshire's demeanor and actions, witnesses like neighbor Karen Peters recounted him lurching at another tenant who had asked him to quiet down, running her off. He created a tense atmosphere in the building that night, she said.

Hawkins remembered Brookshire taking a swing at her, haymaker style, from the floor when she came out of the apartment and told him to go home before someone called the police. After that, she locked the door and the window to her apartment.

Prior to Brookshire's death, she heard him arguing with Hedrick outside of her door, Hawkins testified.

"I heard [Brookshire] saying, 'I helped you and this is what you're doing to me?'" Hawkins recalled under questioning from Gordon.

Ahner seized on that point during his cross-examination.

"You didn't hear [Brookshire] threaten Mr. Hedrick at all?" he asked.

"No," Hawkins replied.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens sign RB Dalvin Cook ahead of divisional game vs. Texans, release Melvin Gordon

    Cook spent two weeks on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the active roster.

  • Google says Russian espionage crew behind new malware campaign

    Google researchers say they have evidence that a notorious Russian-linked hacking group — tracked as “Cold River” — is evolving its tactics beyond phishing to target victims with data-stealing malware. Cold River, also known as “Callisto Group” and “Star Blizzard,” is known for conducting long-running espionage campaigns against NATO countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) said in new research this week that it has observed Cold River ramping up its activity in recent months and using new tactics capable of causing more disruption to its victims, predominantly targets in Ukraine and its NATO allies, academic institutions and non-government organizations.

  • The Morning After: Samsung reveals the Galaxy S24 Ultra

    The biggest news stories this morning: Samsung announces the Galaxy Ring, Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board, Sony is making an Until Dawn movie.

  • Rodney Terry confronts UCF players, calls them 'classless' for Horns Down celebration

    The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.

  • Thunder G Josh Giddey won't face charges over alleged relationship with minor

    The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.

  • Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board

    Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.

  • The power of federal agencies is under threat in key Supreme Court case

    Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.

  • Ford reveals new NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car for 2024 season

    Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.

  • Popular Twitch streamer Ninja gets ‘low taper fade’ haircut after 21-year-old’s song goes viral

    You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.

  • Land Moto accelerates its electric bike battery play with $3M infusion

    Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?

  • EU calls for laws to force greater algorithmic transparency from music-streaming platforms

    The European Parliament is calling for new rules to bring more fairness and transparency to music-streaming across the bloc, including proposals for a new bill to force streaming platforms to open up their recommendation algorithms. The bill would also require Spotify et al to make it clear where a song has been generated by artificial intelligence (AI). While Europe has been making moves in this direction for a while already, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) today voted to adopt a new resolution by 532 to 61, with 33 parliamentarians abstaining from the vote which -- if a bill eventually comes to fruition -- will see a wide gamut of changes made to music-streaming in the region.

  • Samsung pledges seven years of updates for S24 series

    Samsung adds three more years of OS updates for the Galaxy S24 series.

  • New study sheds light on how abortion restrictions impact ob-gyns' ability to practice medicine and put patients' lives at risk

    Abortion restrictions have led to major issues and risks for ob-gyns and their patients.

  • Here's where the 'want something that I want' TikTok trend comes from

    One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.

  • RevOps platform Fullcast raises $34M to set the stage for growth

    Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures, with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.

  • Knicks chairman James Dolan accused of sexual assault, trafficking in new lawsuit with Harvey Weinstein

    A woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that James Dolan repeatedly pressured her into sex while he was on tour with his band in 2013 and 2014.

  • Sierra Space joins defense primes in landing massive military satellite contract

    Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.

  • Ranking Divisional Round offenses & defenses with Nate Tice | The Exempt List

    Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.

  • Second-generation Cadillac XT5 leaked by Chinese patent office

    Images leaked out of a Chinese patent office have prematurely revealed the second-generation Cadillac XT5, which features a sharper-looking design.

  • Victor Vector Week 12: Victor Wembanyama hitting new level of consistency

    Here, we track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's bi-weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.