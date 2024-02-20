Shooting victims’ families join together to push for financial support

The emotional and financial impacts of a shooting can feel like another death for victims’ families.

More than 25 victims’ families have created a village to push for financial support for those who are impacted.

The office of attorney generally provides financial support for different benefits. Still, depending on the benefit the person needs, the application deadline can be as soon as the incident date.

The families say the loss of jobs, homes, and way of life shows that the support is not enough.

The group returned from Tallahassee to advocate for their mission and is working their way to D.C.

26-year-old Stephen Lamar Williams Jr. was found shot in an Orlando church parking lot.

Williams died hours before his move to Georgia. His father, Stephen Williams Sr., said no external support groups contacted him.

“I find myself counting days,” Williams said. “737 days since I last saw my son.”

Charlotte Davis, the mother of Anthony Nixon, started the Village of Love.

Tuwanan Ware joined the village after her son Dereck Cummings was killed.

“I’m focused on not having any other mothers go through what, you know, what we’re currently going through,” Ware said. “And that’s the village of love.”

The village works with legislators to create lasting support for the eternal loss, which some parents said they never received.

“Focusing on that we need,” Ware said. “Compensation for the family members that are left to pick up the pieces to deal with everything. You may not be mentally able to go back to work; some of us have, and some of us may not be able to do that.”

The attorney general office does have a victim’s compensation program, but it is not guaranteed.

You have to qualify for the compensation, and all other sources of payment must be exhausted. Payments are at the discretion of the office.

“That’s only, you know, for certain things that might have paid out during that timeframe,” Ware said.

“I believe I should have had some type of counseling,” Williams said.

“Looking for the gun violence laws to be changed,” Ware said. “But also the mental stability, the physical health of the loved ones that are left behind therapy for the loved ones that are left behind.”

With every shooting, the group has grown. “I’m pretty sure by the end of the week, we may add another parent,” Ware said.

It takes a village to support everyone.

There have been no arrests in Stephen Lamar Williams Jr.’s case.

