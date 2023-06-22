Shooting victim's family continues to hold vigil

Jun. 22—Family and friends of 17-year-old Richianna Deguzman, who is in critical condition at The Queen's Medical Center after being shot in the head Saturday evening in Maili, spread out on blankets and lawn chairs Wednesday to hold a vigil across the street from the hospital.

Family and friends of 17-year-old Richianna Deguzman, who is in critical condition at The Queen's Medical Center after being shot in the head Saturday evening in Maili, spread out on blankets and lawn chairs Wednesday to hold a vigil across the street from the hospital. Hanging from the sides of two tents was a sign that read "Justice for Anna, Put a Stop to Gun Violence."

Richianna's boyfriend, Shaceton Scanlan, 19, said Wednesday they're all just "waiting for her to walk out those doors."

"She's still fighting, " Scanlan said.

The group had camped on the grounds of the medical center itself since Saturday night, when Richianna was transferred from Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center to Queen's in critical condition. The group was later given permission to hold vigil on state property across the street from the center's emergency room.

Updates on her condition are sparse, but her sister, Richianne Deguzman, 14, said the swelling underneath her eyes has gone down.

Scanlan said he hopes that the group's presence brings awareness to the public about the desperate need to end gun violence.

"We just got to come to peace already. We don't need violence, " he said. "Just gotta give aloha and love everybody."

Scanlan was sitting next to Maddox Kainuma, 20, along Punchbowl Street, waving to cars with tears in their eyes.

"If I could picture what hell is, this is what it would feel like. It feels like the worst nightmare ever, " Kainuma said.

Kainuma said he's known Richianna for the past seven years and loves her like a little sister. Both Kainuma and Scanlan were present when Richianna was shot near Maili Elementary School. The Honolulu Police Department has since opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation.

"Nobody deserves this. It was just wrong place, wrong time, " Kainuma said.

Honolulu police on Wednesday said the suspect in the shooting was standing outside of a gray Toyota 4Runner parked 200 feet away from the victim and her group. A motive is yet to be determined.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes said witnesses reported that Richianna was hanging out with a small group of young adults near the elementary school when they heard gunshots. Several people were shooting in multiple directions, but one man was pointing and firing multiple shots at the victim and her group, Thoemmes said.

The victim's group then got into a vehicle and drove off. While driving away, they realized Richianna had been shot and drove her to the Waianae Coast center where HPD responded at approximately 11 :05 p.m. She was immediately transferred to The Queen's Medical Center.

The suspect was described as a male in his 20s or 30s, dressed in black, and should be considered armed and dangerous, Thoemmes said.

The suspect's vehicle was identified and located by police. The registered owners of the vehicle are not suspects and the car was not stolen, she said.

Police recovered evidence at the scene, including bullet casings, she said.

While the investigation is ongoing, she said there seems to be no connection between Saturday's shooting and a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at Makaha Beach on May 21.

Scanlan said he's lost track of how many people have come to show support at the site of the vigil. He said they've felt support from "all over."

A GoFundMe set up by Richianna's family has raised $5, 457 in the past three days. According to the fundraiser's page, "all donations will be given directly to (Richianna's ) mom and siblings to help ease any financial burdens during this tough time."

The group is holding a vigil not only to wait for her sister to come back, but also to ask the public for their prayers, Richianne said.

"Just pray for her, and pray she makes it through, " Richianne said.

Perhaps the biggest supporter of them all is Richianna's dog, a pit bull mix named Kainalu, who has camped outside the hospital since Saturday as well, Scanlan said.

"She loves her dog, that's her whole world, " Richianne said. "That's not her dog, that's her son right there."

Richianne, Scanlan and Kainuma all used the word "homebody " to describe Richianna, and said she loves to listen to music while doing her makeup in her room. They're constantly encouraging her to go to cosmetology school, Kainuma and Scanlan said.

"She always loves to stare at herself in the mirror, " Scanlan said, chuckling.

Richianna has eight siblings and Richianne said she would take care of her and prepare food for her when she was growing up.

"She's that type of older sister, " Richianne said.

The group is hopeful for Richianna's recovery, but Kainuma hopes that people passing by will also be encouraged to take action against gun violence.

"This gun violence needs to stop. Me and my family are trying to do anything, anything at all, to stop this violence, stop this hurt in the world, " Kainuma said. "We just want the community to stand up and everybody that can, to just help and do what they can to support because this is a real problem."

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.