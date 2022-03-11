Shooting victim's fiancée says, 'He wasn't a fighter'

Mar. 11—Family members of a city meter reader shot to death during a roadside fight at a busy Santa Fe intersection earlier this week said tension between the victim and his alleged killer — a co-worker — had been building for months.

But they still find it hard to believe Christopher Vigil could have been the aggressor in the altercation that led to his death Monday evening.

"I never seen him fight in my whole life since he's been born," Vigil's father, George Vigil, said Thursday. "Even when he was here at the house growing up — he never fought with anybody."

"He wasn't a fighter," added Nicole Fairchild, Christopher Vigil's fiancée and longterm partner. "I've seen him get into disagreements, yes, but never anything physical. Never. I think he had a lot of anger built up, but he never would tell me about it because he didn't want me to worry."

Karl Rougemont, a collections specialist in the city's utility billing division, faces an open count of murder in Vigil's death — the first homicide in Santa Fe this year. Police classified the conflict between the two men, which erupted during rush hour near the intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Cerrillos Road, as road rage.

Both men had stopped their vehicles, according to police, and investigators obtained a bystander's cellphone video that shows the altercation began when Vigil, 40, pulled Rougemont, 31, out of his vehicle and began punching him, according to an affidavit for a search warrant.

At one point, "Vigil was on top of Rougemont striking him with his fist," an arrest warrant affidavit says. "Rougemont drew a firearm from concealment and fired approximately 5 times. Vigil was shot at least once and Rougemont was able to get up and walk backwards to his vehicle."

Vigil's death has stunned and perplexed his family, who remember a man who was anything but violent.

"He didn't carry a weapon, and he wasn't the type to go fistfighting, even when he was a kid," said Fairchild, who had been with Vigil since both were teens. They'd purchased a home and raised her niece and nephew together.

Story continues

She said she finds it hard to imagine him starting a fight — and even if he did, he almost certainly wasn't armed, Fairchild said.

"People are saying he got what he deserved, and I'm like no, if he had got out with a gun I could see it maybe, but he didn't," she said.

"He probably just wanted to tell [Rougemont] to shape up, I'm assuming. I wish could ask him," Fairchild added, her voice breaking. "I wish I would have called him or he would have called me."

Rougemont's attorney, Jedidiah J. Glazener, declined to comment Thursday.

Prosecutors have filed a court motion to hold Rougemont in jail until trial. State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington is scheduled to rule on motion Monday.

Vigil's fiancée and father said they'd heard about Rougemont from Vigil, who'd complained about his co-worker to them.

"Chris told me about this Karl," Fairchild said. "I'd never met him or seen him, but this started last year. He mentioned to me that Karl was rude with several of the employees. But he is the one who spoke up."

Fairchild said she believes some of the tension developed during the pandemic because the city had fewer meter readers than normal and shutoff notices had been halted, altering the workflow.

Vigil told his fiancé he suggested Rougemont pitch in reading meters, Fairchild said.

"But Karl threw a fit and said he wasn't going to do it," she said.

She said Vigil told her Rougemont also tried to cut the timecard line where city employees must sign in using their thumbprint.

"Chris told him to get to the back of the line. It was just little things like that," Fairchild said. "He probably just didn't like the fact that Chris would tell him no. I'm shocked it led to this because they only saw each other in the morning and after work."

Vigil had also mentioned his conflict with Rougemont to his father.

"He said he was having trouble with a guy, but I didn't know who he was," George Vigil said. "I told him, 'You be careful, don't go lose your temper.' "

Former union President Gilbert Baca told KRQE-TV there were documented complaints regarding the animosity between the two men and said he had counseled Vigil to ask for a transfer to another department.

But City Manager John Blair said Thursday there were no reports in either man's personnel file regarding the other — and to his knowledge, no written reports of tension anywhere else, either.

"We believe any suggestion from anyone of any motive of what contributed to the incident is at best irresponsible and at worse reckless and dangerous," Blair said.

"We are continuing to follow our [human resources] policies regarding what we can say about employee and their personnel files," Blair added. "We support the investigation of state police into this matter and look forward to them making information public regarding the tragic incident."

As for the staffing issue, Blair said relevant positions in the division in which the men worked dropped from five in November 2019 to four in 2022 due to modernization, but any assertion that staffing was short due to the pandemic is untrue.

Fairchild said the work environment had taken a toll on Vigil.

He would routinely come home and say he'd had a hard day, she said. She worried because he'd been diagnosed with a heart condition five years ago and was supposed to avoid stress.

"I would tell him to stay home and rest, but he was worried because he didn't want to have issues with his supervisor," Fairchild said.

Many people in the department were looking for other jobs, she said. But Vigil was only four years from retirement — he'd started working as a janitor for the state shortly after graduating from high school in 2000 and had been with the city since 2005 — and wanted to stick it out.