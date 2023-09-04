Shooting victims honored, free medical clinic coming to Luray, golf tourney: THE DIGEST

Bridgewater honors fallen heroes of 2022 campus shooting

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Bridgewater College campus officers responding to a call about a suspicious person on the college grounds on Feb. 1, 2022 were shot to death, shocking the quiet college community between Staunton and Harrisonburg.

The manhunt that followed quickly captured the shooter. But the response to such a traumatic incident takes far longer and has impact on students and faculty alike. Part of that response and recovery will be a site that honors "the service, sacrifice and memory" of the officers, according to a release from Bridgewater.

The Feb. 1 Memorial site, honoring Campus Police Office John Painter and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson, will be formally dedicated on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.

Police approach a person of interest on the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater, Va. following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday.

Charity golf tournament for Project Grows

Project Grows is hosting a charity golf tournament at Ingleside Golf Resort on Saturday, Sept. 30.

STAUNTON — In celebration of Project Grows continued achievements in promoting community health and wellbeing through food access and education, a charity golf tournament will be held at Ingleside Golf Resort. This event will raise funds for the expansion of various programs and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registered teams will have the chance to compete for raffle drawings and course contests such as hole-in-one, longest drive and more. All proceeds will go towards Project Grows mission of supporting healthy communities through food access and education initiatives.

Team donations and corporate sponsorships for this event will also help raise the funds needed to continue the popular programs Project Grows is known for. The "Friend of the Farm" sponsorship package includes signage on the hole green and is the easiest way to support Project Grows. Current sponsors also include Staunton-based marketing agency Converge Local with more sponsorship opportunities available.

Project GROWS selected locations for its Grow Mobile farmers' market to offer communities with the greatest barriers increased access to nutritious foods.

The Grow Mobile, a farmers market on wheels, is one of the programs that will benefit from this fundraiser. The mobile market has seen a marked increase in both sales and support allowing for greater access to affordable food and potential expansion. More sites offering the same food access programs, including doubling SNAP-EBT benefits, could be added in the future with a fleet of markets a possibility. The success of this charity golf tournament will ensure these programs may continue to serve those in need.

"We look forward to a fun day that will directly benefit our programs that provide so much to the community," said Chris Aycock, board member of Project Grows. "Support of our golf tournament will increase our ability to offer garden-based educational opportunities that aim to improve the health of our neighbors, especially children."

Be sure to register in time to get your business' name on the green. Corporate sponsors are needed to register before Sept. 14 while teams should register as soon as possible.

With new leadership and an enthusiastic team, similar events are in the works. In January 2024, Project Grows will host a Gala, showcasing the past year's work. A farm-to-table dinner, live auction, and other highlights will make this an event not to miss. More details to follow as the fundraising year draws down.

Jason Lawrence named Augusta Health's Preceptor of the Year

Jason Lawrence, MD, of Augusta Health Pulmonology Critical Care, has been named the 2023 Preceptor of the Year.

FISHERSVILLE — Dr. Jason Lawrence, of Augusta Health Pulmonology Critical Care, has been named the 2023 Preceptor of the Year by medical students of Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) for his dedication and expertise as a preceptor in healthcare education.

Preceptors are practicing physicians who are integral to medical students' clinical education and training. The Preceptor of the Year is chosen each year in each VCOM region and is voted on by medical students based on which preceptor they believe was the most impactful to their training.

“Being a preceptor is both a privilege and a joy, as it allows me to guide and inspire the next generation of learners,” said Lawrence. “To be chosen as Preceptor of the Year is an honor that fills me with gratitude, highlighting the significance of shaping minds and fostering growth.”

The mission of VCOM is to prepare globally-minded, community-focused physicians to meet the needs of rural and medically underserved populations and promote research to improve human health. For more information on the College, please see the website at www.vcom.edu

Dr. Lawrence is board-certified in Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Pulmonary Medicine. He specializes in managing all aspects of pulmonary and critical care medicine, including asthma, acute andchronic bronchitis, lung cancer, pneumonia, pulmonary rehabilitation, smoking cessation and recurrentrespiratory infections.

RAM clinic to provide free dental, vision and medical services

LURAY — Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, will hold a free, two-day clinic on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

The RAM clinic will be set up at the Luray High School at 243 Bulldog Drive in Luray for two days only.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Sept. 29, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.

Narcan training, COVID vaccines, HIV and Hepatitis C testing will also be available. A1C testing will be provided on Saturday only.

In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Safety officers killed in Bridgewater shooting to be honored; free medical clinic in Luray: THE DIGEST