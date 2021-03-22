Shooting victim's husband says police detained him for hours

KATE BRUMBACK
·3 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who survived the shooting that killed his wife at an Atlanta-area massage business last week said police detained him in handcuffs for four hours after the attack.

Mario Gonzalez said he was held in a patrol car outside the spa. The revelation, in an interview with Mundo Hispanico, a Spanish-language news website, follows other criticism of Cherokee County officials investigating the March 16 attack, which killed four people. Four others were killed about an hour later at two spas in Atlanta.

Gonzalez’s accusation would also mean that he remained detained after police released security video images of the suspected gunman and after authorities captured him 150 miles south of Atlanta. He questioned whether his treatment by authorities was because he's Mexican.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is accused of shooting five people, including Gonzalez's wife Delaina Ashley Yaun, at the first crime scene near Woodstock, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta. One man was wounded. In all, seven of the slain victims were women, six of them of Asian descent.

Cherokee sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker was removed as spokesman for the case after telling reporters the day after the shootings that Long had “a really bad day” and “this is what he did.” A Facebook page appearing to belong to Baker promoted a T-shirt with racist language about China and the coronavirus last year.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds released a statement acknowledging that some of Baker’s comments stirred “much debate and anger” and said the agency regretted any “heartache” caused by his words.

Gonzalez and Yaun, 33, had gotten a babysitter for their infant daughter and went to Youngs Asian Massage to relax. They were in separate rooms inside when the gunman opened fire.

Gonzalez heard the gunshots and worried about his wife but was too afraid to open the door, he told Mundo Hispanico in a video interview. Deputies arrived within minutes. Gonzalez said they put him in hand cuffs and detained him for about four hours, according to the website.

“They had me in the patrol car the whole time they were investigating who was responsible, who exactly did this,” Gonzalez said in the video.

During the interview with Mundo Hispanico, Gonzalez showed marks on his wrists from handcuffs. “I don’t know whether it’s because of the law or because I’m Mexican. The simple truth is that they treated me badly,” he said.

“Only when they finally confirmed I was her husband, did they tell me that she was dead," he said. "I wanted to know earlier.”

Left alone to raise their daughter and his wife's teenage son, Gonzalez said the shooter took “the most important thing I have in my life."

"He deserves to die, just like the others did,” Gonzalez said.

Authorities have said the shooting in Cherokee County happened around 5 p.m., and just after 6:30 p.m. the sheriff's office posted on Facebook still images from a surveillance camera showing a suspect in the parking lot outside. Reynolds said Long's family recognized him from those images and gave investigators his cellphone information, which they used to track him.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a video posted on Facebook that night that his deputies and state troopers were notified around 8 p.m. that the suspect was headed their way. Deputies and troopers set up along the interstate and saw the black 2007 Hyundai Tucson around 8:30 p.m. A trooper performed a maneuver that caused the vehicle to spin out of control, and Long was taken into custody.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Warren contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • New U.S. COVID-19 cases show weekly uptick for first time since January

    Nationally, the weekly number of new cases had been on a downward trend since January, though health authorities have warned that infections could surge again if Americans relaxed social distancing restrictions too quickly. "I am worried that if we don't take the right actions now we will have another avoidable surge just as we are seeing in Europe right now and just as we are so aggressively scaling up vaccinations," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday. Deaths from COVID fell 15% to 7,793 last week, or about 1,100 per day, according to the Reuters analysis.

  • John Oliver slams Meghan McCain for hypocritical response to anti-Asian violence

    Oliver explained how certain rhetoric has been "giving space" for anti-Asian violence.

  • Donations pour in for families of Atlanta shooting victims

    Shortly after his mother was killed in the Atlanta-area shootings, Randy Park launched a GoFundMe page asking for $20,000 to pay for funeral expenses. “I’ve never had a good understanding how much money was worth, but every cent of it will be used only in pure necessity,” wrote Park, son of Hyun Jung Grant, 51, who was one of the eight people killed in the attacks on massage businesses.

  • Trump on Fauci: 'I listened to him, but I didn't do what he said'

    In a new podcast interview, the former president said he didn’t heed the advice of the nation's leading infectious disease expert in his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 500,000 Americans dead.

  • Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 days

    An internal Department of Homeland Security document leaked to Axios shows that 823 unaccompanied migrant children have been held in border patrol custody for over 10 days — more than a fourfold increase over the past week.Why this matters: These facilities aren't meant to house kids for more than three days, but the recent surge of children at the southern border has overwhelmed the Biden administration's capacity to handle them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The maximum amount of time a child is legally supposed to be held in border patrol custody is 72 hours. But as of Saturday, 3,314 unaccompanied children had been in custody longer, with 2,226 for more than five days and 823 for more than 10 days.The document, with figures updated through Saturday, shows how the Biden administration is struggling to manage the volume of child migrants.The trend is accelerating. On last Monday, only 185 migrant children were being held in border patrol custody for more than 10 days.The big picture: President Biden is telling migrants not to try to cross the border but Biden has chosen not to use an emergency order to turn away kids at the border, as was done under the Trump administration. The surge shows no sign of abating.Analysts cite the policy change and Biden's more welcoming rhetoric to immigrants among various factors driving the surge — along with damaging hurricanes in Central America and general desperation that intensified during a pandemic.Under U.S. law, U.S. Customs and Border Protection must initially receive unaccompanied children until the Department of Health and Human Services indicates there is space to accept them in one of their shelters.After a recent visit to the border, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted: "Just left the border processing facility. 100s of kids packed into big open rooms. In a corner, I fought back tears as a 13 yr old girl sobbbed [sic] uncontrollably explaining thru a translator how terrified she was, having been separated from her grandmother and without her parents.""For clarification," Murphy added in a follow-up tweet, "kids are no longer separated from their parents at the border (in this case, the girl's parents are in the US). But even though kids can now stay and apply for asylum, if they are traveling w relatives who aren't parents, the relative can't stay."The administration has been hurriedly securing additional facilities, including hotel rooms and temporary sites, to house the growing numbers of migrant children and families.What they're saying: A Biden administration official tells Axios that the administration has been clear at all levels that CBP facilities are no place for children and that officials are working around the clock to transfer children to HHS shelters or the homes of vetted relatives or sponsors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Colts CB Kenny Moore hated his stint with the Patriots: 'That was one of the low spots of my life'

    Kenny Moore was with the Patriots for just four months in 2017, but he said his time there nearly drove him to quit football altogether.

  • Fox meteorologist Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic

    To Fox News Channel's Janice Dean, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a liar and a criminal. “He needs to go to jail!” she thundered on “Fox & Friends.” In the past year, though, a searing personal loss has transformed her into a fighter for families who believe that a Cuomo-backed policy encouraging the transfer of COVID-19 positive patients into nursing homes was a deadly error.

  • Krispy Kreme offers a free donut to people who get vaccinated

    Beginning Monday, customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any U.S. Krispy Kreme can receive a free original glazed donut throughout the remainder of 2021.

  • Latino Man Handcuffed for Two Hours After Escaping Atlanta Spa Shooting as Wife Died Inside

    Mario González's niece reveals that he was handcuffed "for like two hours" after escaping from Youngs Asian Massage while his wife was shot and killed inside.

  • He Redefined 'Racist.' Now He's Trying to Build a Newsroom

    BOSTON — Ibram X. Kendi and Bina Venkataraman met last summer when their big Boston institutions, Boston University and The Boston Globe, were grappling with protests over racial justice. Venkataraman, the editor of The Globe’s editorial page, asked Kendi, the author of a book called “How to Be an Antiracist,” why he decided to found the Center for Antiracist Research in a city known for the backlash to busing and “where sports fans boo athletes of color,” she recalled in an interview. They started talking about their shared obsession with a different Boston history, 19th century abolitionist newspapers. Then they wondered what it would mean to found, in 2021, a newspaper in the spirit of William Lloyd Garrison’s legendary The Liberator. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In particular, they wondered, what would it mean to bring to American racism the sense of urgency with which Garrison, in 1831, started the newspaper, abandoning a more gradualist approach to slavery. “On this subject, I do not wish to think, or speak, or write with moderation. No! no!” he famously began, saying that would be like telling “a man whose house is on fire, to give a moderate alarm.” Now, with the backing of their institutions and a seven-figure budget, they plan later this year to start an online publication that blends reportage, opinion and academic research, some of which will appear in The Globe. They hope to revive the tradition of a generation of media that predates the formal division of news and opinion in 20th-century American journalism. And they want to channel the energy that has produced a year of newsroom conversations and arguments about racism. “If you don’t have people agitating for urgent change, it becomes easy to just turn to other problems,” Venkataraman said in an interview. “And I think that’s sort of an inspiring framework for thinking about why you need a publication or platform like this now, because you need to keep it on people’s minds past the news cycle.” This is not, of course, a simple project. The politics of the two venerable institutions means that the new publication will be hiring two editors in chief, one with a more academic bent and one more journalistic, amid a national scramble for editorial talent. The founders said they had had preliminary conversations with CBS’ Wesley Lowery and Errin Haines of The 19th, a new nonprofit group focused on gender and politics that is serving as a model for The Emancipator. The project has backing from the university and the newspaper but also is seeking to raise money from foundations and individuals. And then there is the matter of the name. A Christian nonprofit organization best known for fighting against marriage equality, Liberty Counsel, has trademarked “The Liberator” for its newsletter. So Kendi and Venkataraman had to dig into somewhat more obscure corners of the past for an available historical publication: The Emancipator, which for a time during the 19th century was the newspaper of the American Anti-Slavery Society. But perhaps the most interesting challenge will be defining what it means to start fresh after a year of internal debate in American newsrooms over, among other things, when to use the word “racism,” and what it even means. Should it be reserved for Nazis and Klansmen, and used with extreme caution because it carries such power? Or should it be applied, as a new generation of writers have argued, to daily features of American injustice? Kendi has played a central role in the debate with his 2019 book. “If there was ever a body of people who should be arguing out the definition of a term, particularly a seemingly politically charged term like ‘racism,’ why would it not be journalists?” Kendi said in an interview on Thursday. “They should define the term based on evidence.” Kendi’s book, a memoirish argument that Americans of all races must confront their roles in a racist system, has drawn attention, and controversy, for pulling the word “racist” away from its current usage as a hypercharged word reserved for the clearest cases. He thinks the word should be attached to actions, not people, and used to describe supporting policies — like standardized testing — that produce a racially unequal outcome. The focus on outcomes helped put Kendi at the center of the long-running argument about the roots of inequality. But when he published his book, he said, he was bracing for criticism from the left. It had become an axiom in some circles that Black Americans can’t be racist by definition. But the people committing racist acts in his book include President Barack Obama and Kendi himself. And so Kendi’s work has influenced a growing newsroom debate over using the word descriptively, as an assertion about policy, rather than as a hazy, charged personal epithet. The 2019 book, and the intense focus on racism after the killing of George Floyd the next year, also transformed Kendi from a well-regarded but low-key academic networker into a mainstream, bestselling author whose book is sold at Logan Airport. He has become what one of his friends called “Captain Black America” — a Black academic or journalist who becomes a lightning rod for the right and the object of white liberal adulation, as Ta-Nehisi Coates did after his 2014 Atlantic article making the case for reparations. “If he didn’t exist, his critics would need to invent him, because he’s a person they can target,” said The New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. Self-promotion doesn’t come naturally to Kendi. But on his way home to put his daughter to bed Thursday, he gamely submitted to a short interview in the lobby of a Boston University building, double masked and wearing three layers of wool against the cold rain. While I waited, I read on Twitter about Alexi McCammond, a young Black woman forced to resign as the new editor of Teen Vogue after a controversy regarding racist tweets about Asians she sent as a teenager. I asked him about how his view that “racist” isn’t a permanent label for an individual squares with an unforgiving social media culture and a growing corporate culture that has translated his work into formalized training sessions — the subject of a recent critical opinion piece in The Globe. Kendi said he would not “police” how people use his work. “People should be held accountable when they’re being racist, but I think people should be able to repair the damage,” he said. “I don’t view ‘racist’ as a fixed category." He added that he did not believe that "if someone said something racist 20 years ago or even two days ago, that right now, in this moment, they’re also racist.” That’s not how most Americans, or most reporters, use the word. But it has a clarity and flexibility that make it valuable whether you buy into Kendi’s broader worldview, which includes sweeping criticism of American capitalism. And The Emancipator is interesting in part because it’s an opportunity to put his ideas into journalistic practice. But The Emancipator’s biggest opportunity — and challenge — may simply be to find and grip an audience. That’s not easy: It’s noisy and competitive out there, and translating academic ideas for popular consumption can be harder than it sounds. The Emancipator has one of the great advantages in American journalism, though: It’s starting from scratch. As mainstream newsrooms wring their hands over what it means to be neutral, The Emancipator can — in theory — offer the growing number of journalists who seem to be asking for it a chance to erase the 20th-century divide between news and opinion, and blend reportage, data and argument about how to change society now. As a model, Venkataraman cited a recent Washington Post project on rethinking public safety by going beyond police reform. “For some of this stuff, trying something new is a more efficient way to address some of the frustrations people have,” said Haines, who said she would be staying at the 19th. (Lowery declined to comment on an inquiry about the project.) “Turning the ship around at a legacy institution — that is hard.” And Kendi and Venkataraman said they were not expecting to hew to a party line, or to take Kendi’s work as orthodoxy. I asked him, for instance, about criticism that his calling standardized tests racist could give easy cover to bad instruction for Black students. “You both have people who consider themselves civil rights activists who are supportive, and there are people who consider themselves civil rights activists who oppose it,” he said. “It would be great to see them debate that out in the pages of The Emancipator.” One thing that won’t be debated, Venkataraman said, is “that racism exists and is in many ways ingrained in American society.” She compared it to coverage of global warming. “When you stop debating whether climate change or systemic racism is real and whether it’s a problem, you can then debate the more salient question what to do about it,” she said. “To me that is reality-based journalism, not advocacy journalism.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Millions of travelers board flights amid pandemic spring break travel surge

    The TSA screened 1,543,115 travelers at U.S. airports Sunday, its busiest day since the day the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency.

  • Why this may already be the craziest NCAA men's tournament ever

    With No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 12 Oregon St. and No. 11 Syracuse all advancing on one side of the bracket (not to mention Loyola Chicago), this might be the most upset-laden bracket ever.

  • 'Sedition': A Complicated History

    As a shocked nation reacted to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob trying to disrupt the certification of the presidential election, one word describing the chaos quickly rose to the top. “It borders on sedition,” then-President-elect Joe Biden said in his remarks to the nation. “This is sedition,” the National Association of Manufacturers said in a statement that accused President Donald Trump of having “incited violence in an attempt to retain power.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And within the first hour of the attack, Merriam-Webster reported that “sedition” was at the top of its searches, ahead of “coup d’état,” “insurrection” and “putsch.” Sedition — Merriam-Webster defines it as “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority” — is a word that echoes across American history, archaic yet familiar. Historically, charges of sedition have just as often been used to quash dissent (the Sedition Act of 1918, for example, made it illegal to “willfully utter, print, write, or publish any disloyal, profane, scurrilous, or abusive language about the form of the Government of the United States”) as they have to punish actual threats to government stability or functioning. But to many scholars and historians, the use of the word Jan. 6 — and the force of condemnation it conjured — was not misplaced. “Treason, traitor, terrorism, sedition — these are strong words with specific meanings that are often tossed aside in favor of their buzzword impact,” Joanne Freeman, a historian at Yale University and the author of “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to the Civil War,” said in an email. “But meanings matter. And sometimes, those words apply.” What is “sedition"? Current federal criminal code defines “seditious conspiracy” as an effort by two or more people “to conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof.” That wording may emphasize force. But Geoffrey Stone, a legal scholar at the University of Chicago and the author of “Perilous Times: Free Speech in Wartime, From the Sedition Act of 1798 to the War on Terror,” said that, historically, sedition has been centrally a matter of speech. “Normally, it refers to speech that advocates action or beliefs that are designed to overthrow or undermine the lawful processes of government,” he said. “Actions like burning down a building, or assassinating someone — those are separate crimes.” As for those who rushed the Capitol on Jan. 6, he said, they might argue that what they were doing was protesting, which is protected under the First Amendment. “The problem is, they’ve gone beyond the bounds of what the First Amendment would protect as speech,” he said in an interview while the mob was still inside the building. “It does not protect trespassing, and what they are doing arguably goes beyond that. What they are doing is trying to prevent the government from functioning.” When did Americans start talking about “sedition”? Revolutionary America was awash with charges of sedition — against the British Crown. The idea of “sedition” as a crime against the new republic itself became entrenched in the American political lexicon in the 1790s. It was a time of intense partisan conflict, before the system of opposing parties — and the norm of peaceful transfer of power that was disrupted Wednesday — was established. The Alien and Sedition Acts, passed by the Adams administration in 1798, were intended to clamp down on the political enemies of the Federalists, Adams’ party, and weaken Thomas Jefferson’s Democratic-Republicans. The broader backdrop was a brewing conflict with post-Revolutionary France, and Federalists’ belief that Democratic-Republican criticism of their policies undermined national stability, and their fear that foreigners and immigrants, who leaned Democratic-Republican, would support France in a war. Under the law, journalists who criticized the administration were thrown in jail, immigrant voting rights were tightened and foreigners deemed “dangerous to the peace and safety of the United States” could be deported. “That took place in the context of an infant republic that was unsure of its place in the world,” Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of history and law at Harvard, said. “This was all new: How do you protest? What effect does protesting have on government?” But “we’ve had almost 250 years now,” she continued. “We know the mechanisms for legitimate criticism, and they do not involve sabotaging the operations of government when those operations have been arrived at by lawful means.” Who was “seditious” in the early 19th century? Adams and the Federalists were defeated in the 1800 election, “not only because of the Sedition Act,” Freeman said, but because of what it represented — the Federalists’ “anti-democratic spirit generally.” Thomas Jefferson and the victorious Democratic-Republicans allowed the law to expire in 1802. But “sedition” remained a potent concept. And it was increasingly used against abolitionists and to block any efforts by African Americans, free or enslaved, to secure rights or otherwise challenge slavery and white supremacy. In 1832, after Nat Turner’s rebellion, Virginia passed a law against “riots, routs, unlawful assemblies, trespasses and seditious speeches by free Negroes or mulattoes,” who were to be whipped “in the same mode, and to the same extent” as rebellious slaves. Who charged “sedition” during the Civil War? As the sectional tensions over slavery intensified, charges of sedition flew in both directions. Southern slaveholders accused Northerners who opposed slavery of fomenting sedition and insurrection. And the words were lobbed at Southerners who gave speeches questioning the authority of the federal government, even before Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860 prompted 11 Southern slaveholding states to secede and ultimately take up arms against the United States. “The language is just so strong in the literature of the period,” said Manisha Sinha, a historian at the University of Connecticut who studies abolitionism, the Civil War and Reconstruction. “These people were not just slaveholders, which was morally abhorrent, as abolitionists had been saying for ages. They were traitors who had committed sedition, insurrectionists who had tried to disrupt American democracy.” And during the war, charges of sedition also circulated within the North itself. When Lincoln suspended the right to habeas corpus, it was justified as a necessary response to threats posed by vocal critics of the war effort. Was Reconstruction destroyed by “sedition"? To many historians, the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 recalled a very specific history: the many white supremacist attacks on Black voting rights and legitimately elected governments during Reconstruction. In 1874, as part of a continuing effort to overthrow an elected biracial government, white militia members in Louisiana attempted to seize government buildings in New Orleans, then the capital, and install their own government, before ultimately being dislodged by federal troops. More straightforwardly successful was an 1898 coup d’état in Wilmington, North Carolina, when white businessmen and former Confederates conspired to dislodge a biracial government and gut Black economic power. The ensuing riot left scores of people dead and most of the city’s Black citizens stripped of voting rights for decades. There were numerous such episodes of violent white supremacist “redemption” across the South, many of which have only begun to be recounted honestly. And that historical echo was underlined by the spectacle of men with Confederate flags parading through the halls of the Capitol — a sight, many noted, that would have been unthinkable during the actual Civil War. “Sedition” may have captured the moment Jan. 6. But some historians question whether it is the most illuminating verbal touchstone, given its own complicated history. “To me, the better phrase is ‘vigilante anti-democratic paramilitary violence,” Greg Downs, a historian at the University of California, Davis, who studies Reconstruction, said. “It does what ‘sedition’ can keep us from doing: connect what’s happening today with what happened in American history. “When people say this doesn’t happen in America, they reveal their idealism but also their ignorance,” he said. “It has happened before. And it can happen again.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment. The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office, including three in the last week of President Donald Trump's term. The case won't be heard until the fall, and it's unclear how the new administration will approach Tsarnaev's case.

  • Buddy Boeheim takes star turn, leads Syracuse upset of West Virginia into Sweet 16

    Syracuse's 2-3 defense did the dirty work early before Buddy Boeheim delivered the knockout blow in the second half.

  • 2021 NFL draft will be ‘large, live, in-person' fan event in Cleveland

    Fans will be back at the draft this year. But there still will be COVID-related restrictions in place for the mostly outdoor event.

  • Prince William Still 'Very Upset' with Prince Harry but Hopes 'Relationship Will Heal in Time': Report

    During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex described his relationship with Prince William as "space"

  • This KitchenAid mixer sale is causing quite a stir—save nearly 40 percent!

    Choose from a rainbow of colors—and save more than $200, this weekend only.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff steps down

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff has stepped down after less than a year in the role. Catherine St-Laurent, who previously held senior roles at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, started working for Harry and Meghan in April 2020. As well as acting as the couple's chief of staff, she was also the executive director of their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation. A spokesman for the Sussexes confirmed that the Montreal-born mother-of-two will transition to an "advisory" role and be replaced by James Holt, the couple's UK spokesman. It comes after Harry and Meghan appointed Ben Browning as Archewell's head of content to "work closely with Netflix and Spotify", with whom the couple signed multi-million dollar deals last year. It means the two most powerful people in the Sussexes' top team are now both white males, despite the couple having voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity in the Royal family. A statement issued on behalf of Archewell made clear that it would also be advised by Invisible Hand, "a female-led, diverse team" based in New York and run by Genevieve Roth. Toya Holness, the global press secretary for Archewell, said: "Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organisation. "Along with the appointment of James Holt as executive director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that's deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."

  • DOJ official says there is evidence to charge sedition in U.S. Capitol assault:'60 Minutes'

    Federal investigators have found evidence that would likely allow the government to file sedition charges against some of those involved in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, a Justice Department official told CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday. "I believe the facts do support those charges," said acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin for the District of Columbia. Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory, sending lawmakers fleeing and leaving five dead.