Shooting victim's husband says police detained him for hours after the attack

A man who survived the shooting that killed his wife at an Atlanta-area massage business last week said police detained him in handcuffs for four hours after the attack.

    Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an "active shooter" at a grocery store on Monday, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed a man being escorted away in handcuffs and placed in an ambulance.Forty-two-year-old Sarah Moonshadow, who lives down the street from the supermarket, said she was at the scene."We ran at the checkout. And shots just started going off. And I heard the first one shocked me, and the second one I knew for sure it was a shot. And I said, 'Nicolas, get down' and Nicolas ducked. And we just started listening. And there was just repetitive shots. And then there was a brief, like, pause. And I just said, 'Nicolas, run' and he said, 'No, don't move.' I said 'Run right now, we have three seconds' and he started running. And then he shot towards us, like, we could feel it. And we just kept going. We just ran. And there was somebody laying in the road. And I tried to run towards him. And Nicolas pulled me away and said we have to go. And we just ran and hid behind the building... on the end over there. And my dog is stuck right in front there. And I think they surrounded it..."The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Video from the scene broadcast by local television showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.

    The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver.There were no further official details available from police, including whether gunshots were fired.But video from the scene broadcast by local television station KDVR-TV showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg.Aerial footage also showed a massive law enforcement presence outside the supermarket, along with at least two ambulances.Table Mesa is home to the hilltop laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The supermarket is located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

    The husband of Soon Chung Park, 74, was reportedly at the crime scene of the shooting in Atlanta that occurred last week, just minutes after his wife’s death. Believing she had only fainted, Gwangho Lee, 38, attempted to resuscitate his wife using CPR, as the only officer on the scene was “just standing there,” he said in an interview with the Daily Beast. Lee was on his way to Gold Spa, one of the three Asian-owned businesses that gunman Robert Aaron Long targeted, when he got a text from his wife’s friend that the spa was being robbed.

    As the country continues to reel from the mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six Asian American women, another upsetting detail is emerging. The husband of one of the shooting victims, who is Latinx, says that police harassed him following the attack. In an interview with Mundo Hispánico, a Spanish-language news outlet, Mario González claimed he was handcuffed and detained for hours by Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies in relation to the shooting. He also claims he was not made aware of his wife Delaina Ashley Yaun’s death hours after law enforcement officers knew she had been killed. “Maybe because I’m Mexican, I don’t know,” González told the outlet. “Because the truth is, they treated me badly.” González then showed the outlet the handcuff marks on his arm. González says the couple decided to visit the spa because his wife was “tired of working so much, she was working every day.” They had finally found a babysitter for their 8-month-old daughter, per additional Jezebel reporting. Yaun was in the spa when 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, a white man, came in and opened fire. The shooting came after a year of increased hate crimes directed toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. In the past year, there have been a reported 3,800 hate crimes against the AAPI community, 68% of which have targeted Asian American women. Authorities have not yet categorized the March 16 mass shooting — which was carried out at three separate Asian-owned spas — as a “hate crime,” despite the shooter targeting Asian businesses. Long blamed his “sex addiction” and claimed he was targeting “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.” Police also claimed that Long having a “bad day” was a reason that he shot and killed eight people. AWKWORD, an artist, activist, and co-founder of Ten Demands For Justice, an organization advocating for the defunding and eventual abolishment of police departments and prisons, tweeted: “If the police response to the Atlanta shooting wasn’t racist enough: Mario Gonzalez, a Latino man, was in the spa where 8 were killed, and — instead of being comforted — was treated as a suspect and handcuffed for 2 hours. His wife was 1 of the women murdered.” It’s horrifying that in the wake of a racially motivated attack, police treated a victim’s husband like a criminal — but it’s not surprising. This country has a long history of ignoring Black, brown, and Indigenous voices when they experience racism and race-based violence, and even blaming victims for the crimes committed against them. After a man walked into an El Paso, TX, Walmart and murdered 23 people, specifically targeting Latinx people and mirroring the former president’s racist, anti-Latinx, and anti-immigrant rhetoric, there were still people who debated whether his motives were racist. And, Black people continue to be asked to prove the existence of white supremacy and anti-Black sentiments pervasive in this country. One would have hoped, though, that officials would give a little more consideration to a man who had just lost his wife — an experience far worse than just having a “really bad day.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Sandra Oh Speaks At "Stop Asian Hate" RallyHow To Help Support Asian Americans Right NowWhat's Being Done To Address Anti-Asian Crimes

    An unidentified man was caught on surveillance camera robbing a 69-year-old Asian woman in a Daly City, California neighborhood last week. The footage shows the woman walking along Sierravista and Norwood around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday when a man came running at her, according to ABC's Dion Lim. A 69-year-old Asian woman was attacked and robbed Thursday afternoon in Daly City.

    Multiple people were killed, including a police officer, in a shooting on Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and a suspect injured in the incident was arrested, authorities told a news conference hours later. Police said they had few immediate details of the shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Commander Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder Police Department told reporters that investigators were just starting to process the crime scene and that he did not know precisely how many people died in the shooting.

