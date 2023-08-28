Shooting victims released from hospital

TechCrunch

Chinese electric vehicle upstart Xpeng is acquiring the smart EV assets of ride hailing giant Didi for $744 million, marking another significant alliance that the Tesla challenger has struck in recent months. In an announcement on Monday, Didi said the duo is forming a strategic partnership to "promote the global application of smart electric vehicles and technologies." Notably, the Didi assets will become a new sub-brand called "Mona" under Xpeng, which is scheduled to launch in 2024.