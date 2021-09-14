Shooting victims in stable condition

Sep. 13—GOSHEN — Two people are recovering from injuries after being shot in Goshen over the weekend.

Goshen police said the victims — a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — were in stable condition as of Monday afternoon. Their names were not released.

The two were injured when suspects opened fire from a vehicle that had driven up to a home in the 1700 block of Windsor Lane at the Twin Pines mobile home park around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, police said Monday.

As the victims were shot, police said at least three vehicles and three houses were also damaged by gunfire. Police couldn't say how many bullets were fired during the incident.

The victims were flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne to be treated for their injuries.

No suspects have been arrested so far in the case, police said.

