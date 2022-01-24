Police lights

GALESBURG — Killed in Saturday morning's gunfire was Demetruis D Gibbs, 31, who shot in the chest and found dead on the scene at at 1517 McKnight Street.

Galesburg Police released the names of the other gunshot victims as well as the suspect Monday afternoon.

Mercedes B. Jones, 29, who was shot in the chest, was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's ER and then to St. Francis in Peoria where he is being treated for his injuries. An arrest warrant for first degree murder has been issue for Jones. Police say they will take him into custody when he's release from the hospital.

Jasmine L. Casey, 26, was shot in the hand. She was transported to St. Mary’s ER and then transferred to St. Francis in Peoria. She is expected to be released from the hospital shortly.

At 4:20 a.m., the Galesburg Police Department, responded to a 911 call of shots fired at 1517 McKnight Street with multiple victims. On arrival, officers located Gibbs who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second man, Jones, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police also found Casey who had also been shot.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Shooting victims, suspect identified in McKnight Street shooting in Galesburg