UPDATE: Shooting at VSU: One injured, one arrested

Oct. 4—VALDOSTA — A shooting incident at Valdosta State University left one man injured and another taken into custody Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m., Valdosta State University police officers were told to look out for two men who had been in a fight and were running toward the College of Education, according to a VSU police incident report.

A weapon was discharged during the fight, a separate VSU statement said.

One of the men received treatment in the hospital for injuries that weren't life-threatening, the statement said.

A suspect was arrested at 5:48 p.m. in Lake Park, VSU said. Neither the suspect nor the victim were students at the university, the statement said.

The suspect was described as a 20-year-old male from Lake Park, the police report said.