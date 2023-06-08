Shooting at Walmart leaves one person in hospital, another in custody, SC cops say

One person was injured Wednesday night in a shooting at a South Carolina Walmart store, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire at the Walmart at 2035 Whiskey Road, the department of public safety said in a news release. That’s near downtown Aiken.

Officers found a person who had been shot and provided aid until EMS took the victim to an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available, and there was no word if the injury was considered life threatening.

The department of public safety said the shooter is in custody, but did not identify the gunman or say anything about possible criminal charges. An investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

“There is no danger to the public at this time,” the department of public safety said.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or if the victim and shooter knew each other prior to the gunfire.

In an unrelated incident, a body was found on the property of the Walmart Supercenter on Garners Ferry Road Tuesday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The body was discovered inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart, and no foul play is suspected, police said.