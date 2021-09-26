Shooting at Walmart in Mooresville ‘not a random act,’ police say. The suspect fled

A man was shot in the back at the entrance of a Walmart gardening center Sunday in Mooresville, and it “was not a random act,” Mooresville Police say.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during an argument.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life threatening injuries and he is expected to recover, police said in a release.

His identity and condition were not released.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard, just east of Interstate 77, officials said. Mooresville is about 30 miles north of uptown Charlotte.

“The investigation revealed that this was not a random act, but an isolated incident that resulted from a domestic violence situation involving the victim and a domestic partner,” police said.

“The suspect is not a resident of Mooresville and immediately fled the scene after the crime. He is believed to no longer be in the Mooresville area.”

Investigators are not releasing the name of the suspect due to the “still evolving” investigation.