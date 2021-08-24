Shooting in Walmart parking lot leaves man dead and another injured, Texas cops say

A man was found dead in a Walmart parking lot early Tuesday morning in a shooting that also left a second person injured, Texas cops say.

Houston police responded around 3 a.m. to a Walmart on the north side of the city, where they found two victims had been shot.

One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, KPRC reported. Their identities have not been released to the public.

While reviewing surveillance footage from the Walmart, police discovered an altercation and possible carjacking occurred between people in two vehicles before the shooting, according to KHOU.

The driver in one of the vehicles fled and clipped a police cruiser before eventually crashing, KHOU reported. No one was injured in the crash.

There were shell casings scattered across the Walmart parking lot as police continued its investigation Tuesday, KTRK reported.

“Also, the individual who was transported (to the hospital) from the location ran to the door that is further away... so we also had to work our way down to that door as well, as far as blood,” Det. C. Bowling said in an interview with KTRK.

Police had one person in custody and officers are still looking for additional suspects, Bowling said.

The store was closed at the time of the shooting.

Shootout outside Walmart ends with police killing accused shoplifter, Texas cops say

Man whips out machete after girlfriend struck and killed while on bike, Texas cops say

Man sitting in truck on the phone with his wife killed at gas station, Texas cops say