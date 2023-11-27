Shooting at Walmart under investigation, SC police say

An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting at a Walmart Supercenter, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

At around 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2035 Whiskey Road, the department of public safety said in a news release.

When they arrived, officers were told there was an altercation involving several people and shots were fired at a vehicle, according to the release.

All of the people involved in the shooting left the scene before the officers arrived at the Walmart, the department of public safety said.

Law enforcement responded to a shooting at a Walmart.

But later Sunday, officers learned a person had been shot and was being treated at Aiken Regional Medical Center, according to the release. The department of public safety said it believes the person, who has not been publicly identified, suffered what it called a non-life-threatening injury during the shooting at the Walmart.

Further information on the person’s condition was not available, and no other injures were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting or the number of guns involved and shots fired was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the department of public safety.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department of public safety at 803-642-7620, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime,” the department of public safety said.

This was the second shooting reported at a South Carolina Walmart in the past week.

In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a customer accidentally misfired a gun at the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 521, WSOC reported. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured in that shooting, according to the Lancaster News.