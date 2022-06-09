Shooting at Walnut Park School: Here's what we know

An intruder tried to get into Walnut Park Elementary School Thursday morning in the Alabama City area of Gadsden.

Suspicious circumstances

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said someone passing the school saw someone trying to get into cars or into the school and thought it didn’t look right. A non-emergency call was made to Attalla police.

A Rainbow City police officer was stationed at the school as an SRO. He came out and confronted the suspect and a scuffle ensued. Calls had been made to 911; no one has detailed how quickly other officers arrived, but Horton said the incident was over within 10 minutes.

Police were on the scene Thursday morning following an officer-involved shooting outside Walnut Park Elementary School.

Suspect shot, officer injured

The suspect was fatally shot and the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of what are thought to be minor injuries from the altercation.

Etowah County District Attorney Jody Willoughby said the man was not armed, but he tried to get the officer’s weapon during the altercation.

Were there children at the school?

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick said there were 34 elementary school students at the school in a Summer Literacy Camp. City of Gadsden officials said there were 22 students from a Parks and Recreation camp on campus as well.

The intruder never made it into the school. Reddick, Horton and Willoughby praised the school staff for having all doors locked, and the SRO and responding officers for their quick actions.

What is the name of the suspect?

The identity of the man shot has not been made public.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden school shooting: What we know