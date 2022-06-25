Shooting at WeatherTech warehouse in Illinois leaves one dead, two injured

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, at a WeatherTech warehouse in Illinois early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook around 6:25 a.m. local time, authorities said in a press release. A suspect was taken into custody about three hours later.

What occurred in the time in-between remains unclear. A motive in the shooting is also unknown.

Bolingbrook Police said of the two people injured, one person remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon while the other has since been released from the hospital.

The identities of the suspect and victims have not yet been released. Authorities said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.