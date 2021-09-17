Shooting in Webb City sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries

Sep. 17—Webb City police were investigating a shooting Thursday that sent a man and a woman to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a 12:33 p.m. report of a disturbance in the 500 block of North Colonial Drive and found the two victims. They were taken to an undisclosed local hospital with what were reported to be serious injuries.

The names of the injured have not been released.

Webb City police released a statement saying detectives were working the case, trying to determine how the two were shot and by whom. Police said the shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.