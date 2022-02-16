Shooting Wednesday morning leaves one dead in Kansas City, Kansas, homicide

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1600 block of Birch Street on a shooting, according to Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the department.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The homicide is the city’s sixth killing this year, according to data compiled by The Star.

Police ask anyone with information to call TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.