Shooting Wednesday night in Chattanooga leaves one dead

Jul. 15—A 44-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night on Hickory Valley Road in Chattanooga.

About 9:40 p.m., Chattanooga police responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Hickory Valley Road and found Travis Peyson, 44, had been shot, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Investigators found Peyson and another man were stopped at a traffic light when Peyson approached the suspect and started physically assaulting the man as he sat in his vehicle. During the assault, the release said, the man pulled out a gun and shot Peyson.

Peyson was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

No charges have been filed in the case as of Thursday morning. The case is pending further investigation and review with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office.

For anyone with information on the case, contact the police department's homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.

