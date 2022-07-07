Shooting Wednesday night leaves man dead in Kansas City, Kansas, homicide

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Birch Street, according to Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the department.

When officers arrived, they found a man about a block away in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Silver Court. He was taken to an area hospital, but died later that night, Tomasic said.

The homicide is the city’s 20th killing this year, according to data compiled by The Star. At this time last year, 18 homicides had been recorded in KCK.

This is the seventh killing in the Kansas City area this week. The other six have taken place in Kansas City, Missouri, with the most recent homicide occurring Thursday morning.