Shooting in Wellington leaves man, 36, dead Saturday; man taken into custody: police

The Wellington Police Department arrested a man following a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead on Saturday, according to new release from Wellington Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting call in the 1200 block of East Harvey. They entered a home and found the 36-year-old man who had been shot in his upper chest. He died at the scene, the release read.

A 66-year-old man was arrested at the scene and booked into Sumner County detention facility “pending formal charges,” the release says.

At this time, the relationship between both men and what led up to the shooting is unknown.