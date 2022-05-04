Shooting at Wendy’s restaurant in Randolph

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Wendy’s restaurant on Condlin Drive in Randolph.

Boston 25 is told a 20-year-old man was shot. He was rushed to the hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The shooting happened just after 12:00 p.m. at 14 Condlin Drive, the address for the Wendy’s. The suspect took off and there have been no reported arrests.

“Police are actively searching for the suspect, who fled on foot,” according to a statement from Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident and that this was not a random act of violence,” said Chief Marag.

Boston 25 has a crew in Randolph. Watch for updates on Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW