Shooting at West Columbia Amazon facility leads to arrest for attempted murder, deputies say

One man is injured and another has been arrested after a shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia on Tuesday night, deputies say.

Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Amazon facility following an argument between the two men, the sheriff’s department said. The fulfillment center is located at 4400 12 St. Extension in West Columbia, off of Interstate 26.

“Walker and the shooting victim, who are both employed by Amazon, are linked socially in that they have mutual connections at work,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a Wednesday news release. “There had been some conversations back and forth between the two of them last night.”

The victim was shot multiple times, and Walker is accused of leaving the scene after the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department. The victim left the Amazon facility in a car, the driver called 911, and they were found a short distance away from the scene by deputies and EMS personnel, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance and underwent surgery, the sheriff’s department said.

“Beyond that, we have no word on his condition,” Koon said.

Walker was arrested Wednesday morning at his home and was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.