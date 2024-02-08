Shooting in west Phoenix near 76th Ave. and Thomas Road leaves man dead
Police sought the public's help for information about what led to the shooting death of 33-year-old Carlos Cardenas Ome on Monday in Phoenix.
Authorities responded at about 10 p.m. to a call of a fatal shooting near 76th Avenue and Thomas Road where they found Ome with gunshot wounds.
Ome was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix fire personnel. The shooter remains at large, according to Phoenix police.
Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting or the people involved call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Carlos Cardenas Ome killed in west Phoenix shooting