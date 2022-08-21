Shooting in West Scranton under investigation

Aug. 21—Police descended on the 100 block of South Sumner Avenue in West Scranton on Saturday afternoon for a report of a female shot in her leg.

The Lackawanna County 911 Dispatch Center later issued a countywide emergency alert for police to be on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV with dark tinted windows and occupied by a man. The vehicle is sought in connection with the shooting, the alert said.

The shooting incident was reported around 2:52 p.m.

At 3:04 p.m., with several police officers at the scene, personnel from Commonwealth Health Emergency Medical Services carried a female out of a residence at 115 S. Sumner Ave. on a stretcher and transferred her to an ambulance. The female appeared to be conscious and alert and crying in pain.

The Lackawanna County 911 Dispatch Center issued the emergency alert at 3:12 p.m. The ambulance departed at 3:14 p.m.

Efforts to obtain information from police about the incident were not immediately successful.

— JIM LOCKWOOD