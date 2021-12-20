Shooting on West Woodley Square leaves man dead

A man is dead after a shooting on West Woodley Square.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics responded to the 2200 block of West Woodley Square Sunday about 6:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A man, suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound, was found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Coleman said.

The man's identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

No arrests have been made in the case and it remains under investigation, Coleman said.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Investigation underway after fatal West Woodley Square shooting