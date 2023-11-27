Shooting while driving on I-75? Man told deputies he just wanted to scare ex-girlfriend

A 28-year-old Lake City man was charged with two counts of attempted murder after firing a gun early Sunday at a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Gainesville, according to an Alachua County Sheriff's Office report.

Here's what we know:

When did the shooting take place?

Sunday between 3:55 and 4:03 a.m.

Where did the shooting happen?

Northbound I-75 around mile marker 392, which is 2 miles north of the State Road 222 (Northwest 39th Avenue) exit.

What led to the shooting?

According to the report, Demarcus Marke Wilson attended a block party when he saw his ex-girlfriend and asked her for a ride back to his car. During the ride, her cellphone began to ring, which caused Wilson to become "irate."

After Wilson was dropped off, he began to follow her and a passenger onto Newberry Road and almost caused them to crash, the report said.

The driver made several "evasive maneuvers" to avoid Wilson, and then got scared and began running red lights before entering northbound I-75.

While on I-75, the victim said, she heard a gunshot and what sounded like something hitting the back of her vehicle. She continued driving, and said Wilson again fired at the vehicle, according to the report.

Deputies responded to the shooting scene at mile marker 401, which is 2 miles north of the U.S. 441 exit. At that time, the victims were seated in their vehicle on the left shoulder of I-75.

Deputies reported finding a "possible bullet impact mark" on the back of the vehicle.

What did the defendant say?

Sheriff's office units were able to locate and stop a vehicle being driven by Wilson, and "observed in plain view several spent shell casings." Wilson then told deputies that he had a gun in the glove box, the report says.

After initially denying that he shot at the vehicle, Wilson told deputies post-Miranda that he did shoot from his vehicle and that he was only trying to scare the victims, the report says. He said he was not trying to kill anyone.

Wilson was charged with two count of attempted murder, and single counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Wild scene on I-75: Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend as she drove