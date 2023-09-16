Shooting in Whitehaven leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Saturday morning, According to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3600 block of Kingsgate Drive around midnight. A male victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

There is not suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

