Shooting in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood injures 2 men Wednesday afternoon

Two men were injured in a shooting in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, the Wilmington Police Department reported. It marks the city's 120th shooting incident this year.

Officers said they were called to the 1300 block of B St. at around 4:08 p.m. to investigate shots fired. They found a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old man injured and took them to the hospital in stable condition. Officers laid out nine evidence markers at the scene.

Two men were injured in a shooting in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood Dec. 29, 2021.

Database: Tracking gun violence in Delaware

One of the victims reportedly drove a few blocks north to the BP gas station on South Heald Street after he was shot in his vehicle. While the Wilmington Police Department did not confirm this in their report, they did close the gas station parking lot to investigate what appeared to be a victim's broken car.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Kevin Murphy at 302-576-3972 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Wilmington police help to fill the air in a child's bike tire after their investigation closes off the BP gas station Dec. 29, 2021.

