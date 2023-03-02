After shooting woman at Fort Worth apartments, suspect hid in creek bed, police say

A man on Wednesday night at a southeast Fort Worth apartment complex shot a woman he has dated, police said.

A woman told police that Eric Oliver, 26, arrived at her apartment in the 1700 block of East Robert Street, the Valley at Cobb Park Apartments, and opened fire about 8:30 p.m. during an argument, police said.

Oliver, who was standing outside the apartment, shot the woman once in the toe, police said. The woman was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital..

Oliver also pointed a handgun a second woman in the apartment, police said.

An off-duty Fort Worth police officer who was working providing security to complex heard gunfire and saw the suspect fleeing.

Police said that officers searched for the suspect and about 9 p.m. found Oliver hiding in a creek bed near the 2300 block of South Riverside Drive. Oliver suffered minor cuts and scrapes while fleeing and was taken to John Peter Hospital. He was later booked at a jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct/discharge firearm.