Shooting wounds woman at Plaza las Misiones on Zaragoza Road in East El Paso

A woman was wounded in a weekend shooting at an East Side nightlife locale that has seen other gun violence over the years, El Paso police said.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Plaza las Misiones retail strip at 1441 N. Zaragoza Road near Pellicano Drive, a police spokesman said. The center includes Mi Bar Cantina, Pockets billiards, bars, restaurants and other establishments.

Homicides: El Paso police seek help to solve woman's shooting death outside El Jaguar nightclub

The circumstances regarding the shooting and other details have not been disclosed as an investigation continues by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Plaza las Misiones has been the scene of other shootings in recent years, often involving bar patrons in the very early morning hours.

In December 2022, a man with a rifle shot and killed 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez in the parking lot after Chavez had just left the 11/11 bar. In May 2022, two men were shot and wounded in the parking lot following an argument with the shooter inside Mi Bar Cantina.

Gun violence at El Paso bars: Bar employee wounded in shooting during gang fight at 99 Problems bar in East El Paso

Anyone with information regarding Saturday's shooting at Plaza las Misiones or any other unsolved bar shootings may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

An El Paso police car at a crime scene. File art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: One wounded in shooting on Zaragoza Road in East El Paso