Shootings in Alexandria and Pineville leave 2 dead; Mayor, chief address festival safety

Two people died after separate shootings in Alexandria and Pineville Sunday and early Monday. Alexandria's mayor and police chief sought to soothe safety concerns days ahead of a returning festival.

The Sunday night shooting in downtown Alexandria near the 3rd and Johnston streets intersection, a block from Alexandria City Hall, left one person dead. Those involved people from a rooftop party downtown, and "some attendees spilled over into downtown ... a shooting occurred, and there was a death," said Mayor Jacques Roy in a video posted to Facebook Monday evening.

In a longer video posted on the city's YouTube channel, Roy said the party was being held on private property and, after it was over, there was an after-party at "perhaps" another venue.

No other information about the shooting or victim was mentioned by Roy or by Alexandria Police Department Chief Chad Gremillion. But Gremillion did say the investigation was ongoing and that more information would be released later.

The Pineville shooting happened early Monday, not long after midnight, according to the Pineville Police Department.

The department received a call about a shooting near Holloway Drive and Prairie Street. Officers found the body of Pineville resident Tucker Gibson, 26, who had been shot several times.

Detectives arrested Rayford Lee Brice III, 18, and booked him in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on a charge of second-degree murder.

No bail information for Brice was posted in online jail records as of Monday night.

As far as the upcoming AlexRiverFete event is concerned, both Roy and Gremillion encouraged people to attend.

"I can't tell anybody that there is never a chance of issues when you attend events, I can tell that you at AlexRiverFete, the amount of security and public safety in place will be tremendous," said Roy. "This will be a safe event."

Gremillion called the downtown shooting "isolated" and said there's no information that shows it was targeted to that area. He echoed Roy on the festival's security.

"I want to reassure the citizens of our community and those that will travel in that the Alexandria Police Department and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office will have a sizable safety plan and presence in place," he said.

Gremillion, like Roy, said the festival will be a safe event.

Roy also said he planned to issue some executive orders that would change how such private events are held. He said nobody could predict "the moment this flash-bang of violence occurred," but those who arrange such events can be required to follow certain rules.

In the YouTube video, he said the investigation also was looking at how the party was organized.

He said he'd decided to "issue a series of executive orders that make that strict in this downtown." He said the shooting doesn't mean the downtown area is unsafe and that it's not the area having "the most problems that we have with crime."

In his YouTube video, the mayor said the changes aren't about stopping events but about having events from which people are confident they will return home.

In both his videos, Roy touched on young people and access to weapons and how many incidents that turn violent begin with "beefing on social media." He said that's "a whole lot of what we see" in Alexandria and across the country.

