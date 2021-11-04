Shootings in Augusta: Four deaths, two injuries in six days in Richmond County

Over the past six days, four people have died and two injured in different shootings in Richmond County. The latest deaths brought this year's total in Augusta to 30 homicides.

There were 43 homicides last year, 33 of which had occurred by this point in the year. The violent couple of days started Friday with a fatal shooting and continued until Wednesday.

Red Crab - Oct. 29

Ashaad Truitt, 31, was shot at least one time and pronounced dead in the parking lot of the Red Crab on Peach Orchard Road. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, a fight involving guns broke out among several people. Unknown subjects fired several gunshots and struck two people, including Truitt. A Black female was injured after being shot in the right leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Truitt was struck multiple times in the torso, according to an arrest warrant.

Ray Terell Streetman, 24, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Truitt's death.

Plantation Road - Nov. 1

Tekeil Lee Jr., 16, was shot on the 2400 block of Plantation Road on Monday around 6:40 p.m. He was transported to AU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies arriving at the scene found Lee with a gunshot wound. There has been no word on any suspects in the case.

Martin Road - Nov. 2

Awanda Thomas, 58, was assaulted and possibly shot inside her residence on Martin Road. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Deputies responded in reference to a disturbance and found Thomas dead at 7:45 p.m. Investigators discovered she had been assaulted.

The sheriff's office is looking for Donte Bell Sr., 40, on charges of murder and possession of firearm in Thomas' death. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Northview Avenue and Fleming Street - Nov. 2

A Black man was shot and injured at the intersection of Northview Avenue and Fleming Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told deputies he was approached by a Black man who fired several times at him and struck him once. The victim was transported to AU Medical Center with non-life- threatening injuries.

Tuttle Street - Nov. 3

A man was found dead on the 700 block of Tuttle Street. Richmond County deputies responded to the scene around 8:12 p.m. and found the man had been shot at least one time.

The investigation is in the early stages.

Primetime Bar and Grill, Gordon Highway - Nov. 3

Deputies responded to a shooting at the Primetime Bar and Grill on the 1700 block of Gordon Highway. According to the sheriff's office, an unknown person fired several shots at the business striking the front door.

The suspect left the scene in a black vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Leads wanted

Anyone with information on the homicides or shootings can contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Deadly few days in Augusta with four deaths in six incidents