Shootings in Brooklyn and the Bronx leave 2 dead, 4 wounded

NEW YORK — A pair of shootings just over an hour apart left two men dead and four wounded in Brooklyn and the Bronx, police said Sunday.

About 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old man were wounded in a hail of bullets on E. 46th Street near Avenue K in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn, police said.

They were rushed to Mount Sinai Brooklyn in a private vehicle but the older victim, who was hit in the stomach, died. The younger victim, shot in the right shoulder, was in stable condition, authorities said.

Police were looking for a black sedan that fled the scene.

Police got a 911 call reporting shots fired on Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx about 10:25 p.m.

Officers found two men wounded by bullets. A 33-year-old man shot in the stomach died after being rushed by medics to Lincoln Hospital. A 29-year-old man blasted in the left arm was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

Police found a third victim, a 30-year-old man shot in the lower back, a few blocks away at Sherman Avenue and E. 167th Street. Medics took him to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. A 24-year-old man shot in the lower back showed up on his own at Harlem Hospital, authorities said.

Police have made no arrests in either shooting and have not yet released the names of the victims who died.

———