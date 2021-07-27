Shootings called a murder/suicide

Jul. 27—HIGH POINT — The shooting deaths of a man and woman Friday night were a murder/suicide, police said Monday evening.

Rainey Sirianni, 23, and her husband, Justin L. Sirianni, 22, were found dead inside their home at 1613 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after High Point Police Department officers forced their way in.

Police had received a call about 10:45 p.m. from a woman who said she had been shot. She was unable to provide further details to the dispatcher.

After patrol units arrived, an officer looking inside the house saw a woman with multiple gunshot wounds lying inside the house. That's when officers forced their way in.

Detectives found a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol in Justin Sirianni's hand, along with other evidence that suggests that he shot his wife and then himself, police said.